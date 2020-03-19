PREVIOUS|
News

Instagram won’t add new AR filters anytime soon due to COVID-19

The employees who usually review filters have been sent home

Mar 19, 2020

3:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Instagram has said that it is not going to approve any new augmented reality (AR) filters until further notice due to COVID-19.

The reviewers who are tasked with approving new filters have been sent home in response to the virus. Creators and developers can still submit filters to be reviewed, but they won’t be reviewed anytime soon.

“We’re actively exploring ways to offset this disruption and let creators get back to publishing. We can’t yet provide exact timing on when this will happen,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.

Instagram says that it will provide updates when it has some to share with the creator community.

Although this is a small change, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see more significant changes in terms of social media being impacted by the virus.

Source: Instagram 

Related Articles

News

Mar 17, 2020

2:47 PM EDT

Instagram directing users to credible sources to stop misinformation amid COVID-19 outbreak

News

Mar 19, 2020

2:05 PM EDT

Designer posts concept idea for Google Doodle to encourage social distancing

News

Mar 19, 2020

3:05 PM EDT

Facebook Canada, National Arts Centre launch $100,000 fund for online concerts

News

Mar 9, 2020

6:41 PM EDT

Facebook developing feature to let users cross-post Stories to Instagram

Comments