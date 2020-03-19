Instagram won’t add new AR filters anytime soon due to COVID-19

Instagram has said that it is not going to approve any new augmented reality (AR) filters until further notice due to COVID-19.
The reviewers who are tasked with approving new filters have been sent home in response to the virus. Creators and developers can still submit filters to be reviewed, but they won’t be reviewed anytime soon.
“We’re actively exploring ways to offset this disruption and let creators get back to publishing. We can’t yet provide exact timing on when this will happen,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.
Instagram says that it will provide updates when it has some to share with the creator community.
Although this is a small change, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see more significant changes in terms of social media being impacted by the virus.
Source: Instagram
Comments