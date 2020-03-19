Facebook Canada, National Arts Centre launch $100,000 fund for online concerts

Facebook Canada and the National Arts Centre are launching a $100,000 relief fund that will pay Canadian artists for online performances amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The new program is meant to celebrate the Canadian arts community during these unprecedented and difficult times.
The National Arts Centres (NAC) is going to receive and administer applications from artists. Selected artists are then going to share an online performance between March 19th to 31st.
In addition to receiving financial support, selected artists’ performances will be shared on NAC’s Facebook page and will be discoverable by searching for the hashtag #CanadaPerforms.
“Canadians have long shared their love of the arts across our platforms and it’s moving to see so many performers coming together to bring joy to their communities during this difficult time,” said Kevin Chan, the head of public policy at Facebook Canada, in a press release.
The performances are going to start on March 19th with Canadian artists Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy, Sam Polley and Colin Cripps. In the coming days, there will be performances from Serena Ryder, William Price, Irish Mythen, Erin Costelo and Whitehorse.
Canadians can tune into the performances on the artists’ Facebook pages.
Source: National Arts Centre
