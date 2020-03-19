COVID-19 is causing many to work from their homes and Bell is trying to assist with some extra data.
Starting March 19th, Bell is giving Turbo Hub, Turbo Stick and MiFi consumers and small business customers an extra 10GB of domestic usage.
Providing unlimited usage to all Turbo Hub, Turbo Stick and MiFi customers would put wireless network performance at risk during a critical time for Canadians. We sincerely hope the extra 10GB of data and $10 credit provide you with more peace of mind during this situation. (5/5)
Additionally, customers will get a $10 credit on their existing plan for each of their current and next billing cycles. However, any data charges before March 19th will still apply. MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for clarification about how this credit will work.
Though some customers are asking for unlimited data, Bell says that it, unfortunately, cannot do that.
MiFi, Turbo Hubs and Turbo Sticks are considered mobile internet devices that can provide internet to multiple devices at once. However, they work as hotspots, which means that people can use it anywhere they have cell signal.
Even though this is separate, most carriers, including Bell, are waiving overage fees for residential Internet customers. Hopefully, this also will help as well.
