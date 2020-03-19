‘Billions’ season 5 coming to Bell’s Crave on May 3

Bell’s video streaming service Crave has announced that it will stream the fifth season of the popular Showtime series Billions.
The show returns on Sunday, May 3rd, for its fifth season after its previous season wrapped up last June.
I haven’t seen the show yet, but a user on IMDB says that “Billions is a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other.”
It's here! @SHO_Billions is back for Season 5 on May 3, only on @CraveCanada https://t.co/Fv3UzytOIj
— Crave_PR (@Crave_PR) March 19, 2020
Crave costs $9.99 per month, and is available on Android, iOS, Xbox, Android TV, Windows, Mac OS and more.
Source: Crave
