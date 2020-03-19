Tesla now shutting down plant in California

On March 23rd Tesla is going to shut down its car manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, because of the coronavirus.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Tesla wasn’t going to shut down its Fremont factory even though it wasn’t an essential business. Since then, it’s been in a constant back and forth with law enforcement over whether or not it’s an essential service, reports The Verge.
The company says that it’s going to provide some form of paid leave to its hourly workers, according to The Verge.
These shutdowns only apply to the company’s Fremont and New York factories. It’s Gigafactory in Nevada is still operational.
The company is still planning to deliver cars using a touchless method that uses the company’s app. That said, if all of its factories shut down, it will quickly run out of cars to deliver.
Source: The Verge
Comments