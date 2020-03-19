PREVIOUS|
News

Tesla now shutting down plant in California

Its solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York, is suspending operations too

Mar 19, 2020

6:58 PM EDT

0 comments

On March 23rd Tesla is going to shut down its car manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, because of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tesla wasn’t going to shut down its Fremont factory even though it wasn’t an essential business. Since then, it’s been in a constant back and forth with law enforcement over whether or not it’s an essential service, reports The Verge.

The company says that it’s going to provide some form of paid leave to its hourly workers, according to The Verge. 

These shutdowns only apply to the company’s Fremont and New York factories. It’s Gigafactory in Nevada is still operational.

The company is still planning to deliver cars using a touchless method that uses the company’s app. That said, if all of its factories shut down, it will quickly run out of cars to deliver.

Source: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Mar 18, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

Canadian co-developed Alto’s Adventure, Odyssey now free to encourage social distancing

News

Mar 12, 2020

5:24 PM EDT

YouTuber compares Tesla Model 3 to the new Model Y

News

Jan 23, 2017

4:02 PM EST

Foxconn and Apple potentially collaborating on $7B U.S. based display factory

News

Mar 17, 2020

6:21 PM EDT

The Source closes all stores in Canada due to coronavirus outbreak

Comments