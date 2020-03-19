PREVIOUS|
Apple to make ‘substantial donation’ to Italy amid COVID-19 pandemic

The donation will include essential medical supplies

Mar 19, 2020

4:45 PM EDT

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the tech giant is going to make a ‘substantial donation’ to aid Italy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook took to Twitter to announce that the donation will include medical supplies to help first responders, medical personnel, and volunteers who are working to save lives.

Apple has already donated more than $15 million USD (about $21 million CAD) to help with COVID-19 efforts around the world. The tech giant has also said that it is going to match employee donations two-to-one.

Source: Tim Cook (@tim_cook) Via: 9to5Mac

