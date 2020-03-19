Apple to make ‘substantial donation’ to Italy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the tech giant is going to make a ‘substantial donation’ to aid Italy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cook took to Twitter to announce that the donation will include medical supplies to help first responders, medical personnel, and volunteers who are working to save lives.
It’s never been more important to support each other. We’re making a substantial donation including medical supplies to Protezione Civile in Italy, to help the heroic first responders, medical personnel & volunteers working tirelessly to protect & save lives. Vicini all’🇮🇹 ❤️
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 19, 2020
Apple has already donated more than $15 million USD (about $21 million CAD) to help with COVID-19 efforts around the world. The tech giant has also said that it is going to match employee donations two-to-one.
Source: Tim Cook (@tim_cook) Via: 9to5Mac
