PREVIOUS|
News

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rumoured to fix Qi charging issues, unstable Wi-Fi

This rumoured update unfortunately isn't related to the S20 Ultra's camera issues

Mar 17, 2020

4:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy S20 series

While Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is a great array of smartphones, the devices are far from perfect, particularly the S20 Ultra.

According to XDA Developers Max Weinbach, Samsung could be preparing to release an update that aims to improve the smartphone series’ battery life (which is already great), overheating issues related to Qi charging and a problem related to Wi-Fi sometimes becoming unstable. Most importantly, Weinbach also says that an issue causing the S20 camera app to crash will be fixed as well.

To be clear, this rumoured update doesn’t include a fix for the S20 Ultra camera focusing problem currently plaguing the device. When it became clear that the S20 Ultra was suffering from issues related to its cameras focusing quickly and accurately, Samsung said that it planned to release a software fix for the smartphone. Whether this future update actually ends up fixing the S20 Ultra’s camera problems remains to be seen.

It’s unclear when the S20 series update outlined by Weinbach will be released.

For more on the Galaxy S20 series, check out our review of the S20, the S20+ and the S20 Ultra.

Source: Max Weinbach (@Maxweinbach) Via: 9to5Google 

Related Articles

News

Mar 17, 2020

2:32 PM EDT

Google Discover now allows users to report misleading or hateful content

News

Mar 17, 2020

8:00 AM EDT

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 launches on Android and iOS

News

Mar 16, 2020

12:27 PM EDT

Pixel power menu hides clean, modern new Google Pay interface

Reviews

Mar 6, 2020

8:05 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review: Two steps forward, one step back

Comments