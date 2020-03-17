Google Translate’s new ‘Transcribe’ feature starts rolling out to Android app

Google Translate’s new ‘Transcribe’ feature is starting to roll out for some Android users.
First previewed back in January, the feature is like a mix between Translate and the Pixel 4’s Recorder app. Unlike the ‘Conversation’ feature for translating verbal communications between multiple people, Transcribe is meant for long-form audio like lectures.
Users will be able to access Transcribe by tapping the ‘Transcribe’ button next to Conversation in Google Translate. That opens a simple interface with a microphone button that starts and stops recording. Additionally, there’s a ‘gear’ icon users can tap to adjust settings like text size, toggled dark theme and more. Finally, the top of the screen lets users pick which language to translate into.
When enabled, Google Translate’s Transcribe feature will translate live speech or a recording in real-time, displaying the translated text on your phone screen.
Google says the feature works best in quiet environments where one person speaks. Further, the search giant suggests those who need to translate multiple speakers at once should use the Conversation mode.
As Transcribe rolls out, Google says it will support the following languages in any combination for transcription:
- English
- French
- German
- Hindi
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Spanish
- Thai
For now, the feature is only available in the Google Translate Android app. You can download the Translate app for free from the Play Store.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
