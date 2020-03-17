EB Games Canada remaining open during coronavirus outbreak

EB Games Canada announced today on Twitter that it’s going to keep its stores open during the coronavirus panic that’s causing many other retailers to close their doors.
The statement says that the stores will remain open so that people can pick up their Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal pre-orders on Friday.
The company says that if you’re scared of going out in public to pickup your game, you can order online and the game will ship to you. You can always cut out EB Games and just order a digital copy of the game you want as well.
EB Games is committed to supporting customers and staff through this time, as such, please see our statement below about our continued plans moving forward. pic.twitter.com/5CbyUnVUa4
— EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) March 17, 2020
This news follows reports that Samsung, Apple and Microsoft are all closing their stores in Canada.
Source: EB Games
