PREVIOUS|
News

EB Games Canada remaining open during coronavirus outbreak

While everything is closing, EB Games is staying open

Mar 17, 2020

5:01 PM EDT

0 comments

EB Games Canada

EB Games Canada announced today on Twitter that it’s going to keep its stores open during the coronavirus panic that’s causing many other retailers to close their doors.

The statement says that the stores will remain open so that people can pick up their Animal Crossing: New Horizonand Doom Eternal pre-orders on Friday.

The company says that if you’re scared of going out in public to pickup your game, you can order online and the game will ship to you. You can always cut out EB Games and just order a digital copy of the game you want as well.

This news follows reports that Samsung, Apple and Microsoft are all closing their stores in Canada.

Source: EB Games

Related Articles

News

Mar 17, 2020

6:21 PM EDT

The Source closes all stores in Canada due to coronavirus outbreak

News

Dec 14, 2019

2:01 PM EST

EB Games taking signups for an Xbox Series X newsletter

News

Mar 17, 2020

2:47 PM EDT

Instagram directing users to credible sources to stop misinformation amid COVID-19 outbreak

News

Dec 12, 2019

11:30 AM EST

EB Games Canada drops big holiday flyer in lead up to Christmas

Comments