Rogers Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and S9 handsets are now getting Android 10

Mar 14, 2020

2:04 PM EDT

Rogers Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and S9 handsets are now getting the update to Android 10.

Rogers’ posted the update details on its OS upgrade schedule. 

Alongside the Note 9 and S9 update, the Motorola Moto E6 will get the February security update on March 16th. The Moto G7 Play will also get the February security update, but on March 25th instead.

Lastly, the LG G7 One will get the March security update on March 17th.

Telus Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and S9 devices received the update on March 9th.

Source: Rogers

