Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’ on two-week hiatus due to coronavirus

Apple TV+’s hit drama series The Morning Show is going on a two-week hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Deadline, the decision was made by the series’ studio, Media Res, in accordance with Apple itself. This is reportedly a proactive measure and isn’t due to any specific coronavirus-related concerns.
The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is filming its second season at Sony Pictures Studios in California.
“In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,” said Michael Ellenberg, founder and CEO of Media Res.
The Morning Show isn’t the only series to go on a hiatus. The CW’s Riverdale shut down production in Vancouver as a crewmember came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Additionally, CBS’ Survivor also halted production of its 41st season.
Source: Deadline
Comments