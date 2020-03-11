Telus launches new mobile health clinic on wheels in Peel Region, Ontario

Telus has launched a new mobile health clinic on wheels in the Peel Region in Ontario to provide healthcare to local citizens in need.
The national carrier says that the clinic is going to provide essential primary medical and mental health care to underserved citizens in the region. It will service Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.
“We believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it regardless of their socio-economic status, which is why we have committed $10 million to expand our Telus Health for Good program to communities across Canada over the next five years,” said Jill Schnarr, the vice-president of corporate citizens at Telus, in a press release.
There are several mobile health clinics powered by Telus across the country in Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa and the Waterloo region.
The mobile clinics are equipped with Telus Health’s electronic medical record technology and its LTE Wi-Fi network. Telus says doctors are able to collect and store data to provide better care to patients with undocumented medical histories.
Following the launch of the first mobile clinic in 2014, Telus says the mobile clinics support over 20,000 patient interventions per year in the country.
Source: Telus
