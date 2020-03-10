Huawei cancels P40 launch event, switches to online press conference

Huawei’s upcoming launch for its flagship P40 has been cancelled, as the company is shifting to a virtual event due to coronavirus concerns.
The event was supposed to take place on March 26th in Paris, but it will now be an online press conference. Huawei says it has made the decision to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone involved.
“Due to growing public health concerns, the Huawei flagship product launch, originally scheduled to be held in Paris on 26 March, will now be delivered online,” a Huawei spokesperson said in a statement.
In France, where the event was supposed to take place, there have been 30 deaths due to COVID-19, and 1,412 confirmed cases of the virus.
It’s not surprising that Huawei has cancelled its physical event, after MWC marked the start of a long list of cancellations due to the virus last month. Google cancelled I/O earlier this month, and Facebook also cancelled its annual F8 conference.
Not a lot of information is known about the P40, but previous leaks suggest the phone will feature dual hole-punch cameras and a triple rear-facing shooter. Leaked renders suggest that the phone sports a big camera bump, either a 6.5-inch or 6.7-inch display and a Kirin 990 chipset.
Source: CNET
Comments