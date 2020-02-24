Huawei will officially reveal the P40 on March 26

Huawei’s consumer CEO Richard Yu revealed that the company will officially reveal the P40 series on March 26th. The event will take place in Paris, France once again.
Not a lot of information is known about the P40, but previous leaks suggest it’ll feature dual hole-punch cameras and a triple rear-facing shooter. Renders showcase that the phone will sport a big camera bump, either a 6.5-inch or 6.7-inch display and a Kirin 990 chipset.
It’s unclear if the P40 series will come to Canada, but the new 5G flagship handset will likely sport an impressive camera setup, comparable to the S20 Ultra.
Comments