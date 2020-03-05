PREVIOUS|
Toys “R” Us is offering select Nintendo Switch games for $30 off

Mar 5, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Nintendo Switch games are not often on sale, so when they are, we write about them

Toys “R” Us is offering a number of Switch games for $30 off. Each game is now $49.97 until March 11th. Typically, Switch games are $79.99, and they rarely go on sale. Even games as old as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which launched in 2017, still cost full price.

Here are some of the games on sale:

  • Yoshi’s Crafted World
  • Super Mario Party
  • Mario Maker 2
  • Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

These titles are now on sale for the next week.

Source: Toys “R” Us

