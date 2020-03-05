Nintendo Switch games are not often on sale, so when they are, we write about them
Toys “R” Us is offering a number of Switch games for $30 off. Each game is now $49.97 until March 11th. Typically, Switch games are $79.99, and they rarely go on sale. Even games as old as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which launched in 2017, still cost full price.
Here are some of the games on sale:
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- Super Mario Party
- Mario Maker 2
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
These titles are now on sale for the next week.
Source: Toys “R” Us
