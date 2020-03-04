Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in March

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms for those who are fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in March:
- The Deed: Chicago: season 2 (03/05/2020)
- True Crime: Snapped: season 27 (03/09/2020)
- Family Karma (03/09/2020)
- Top Chef: season 17 (03/20/2020)
- True Crime: The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes: season 1B (03/22/2020)
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: season 18A (03/27/2020)
Here’s what’s going on this month:
-
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: season 12 — on Mondays
- Snapped: season 27 — on Mondays
- Murdered by Morning: season 1 — on Mondays
- Family Karma: season 1 — on Mondays starting March 9th
- Meet the Frasers: season 1 — on Tuesdays
- Spy Games: season 1 — on Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: season 17 — on Tuesdays/Saturdays
- Vanderpump Rules: season 8 — on Wednesdays
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 10 — on Thursdays
- Summer House: season 4 — on Thursdays
- Blind Date: season 1 — on Thursdays
- The Deed: Chicago: season 2 — on Thursdays starting March 5th
- The Funny Dance Show: season 1 — on Thursdays starting March 12th
- Very Cavallari: season 3 — on Fridays
- In Ice Cold Blood: season 3 — on Fridays
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: season 18B — on Fridays starting March 27th
- Top Chef: season 17 — on Fridays starting March 20
- Shahs of Sunset: season 8 — on Saturdays
- Up and Vanished: season 1 — on Sundays
Comments