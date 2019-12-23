Prospective specs for next three OnePlus phones leak online

While we likely won’t get another OnePlus phone until the spring of 2020, a new leak looks to detail the specs of the upcoming trio of devices.
The leak mentions that there will be three devices to hit the market from OnePlus in 2020. A low-end OnePlus 8 Lite, a flagship-level OnePlus 8 and the super high-end OnePlus 8 Pro.
In 2019, OnePlus released two sets of two phones each while continuing to sell older models as entry-level devices. It also began releasing Pro models with high-end price tags.
It seems like in 2020, the company might release three devices at once. This release strategy is similar to both Apple and Samsung, which always put out three phones at once.
OnePlus 8 Lite leaks
- MediaTek 100 processor
- 8Gb of RAM
- 128-256 GB of storage
- 4,000mAh battery
- 30-watt Warp Charging
- 6.4-inch AMOLED display (1080p)
- 90Hz refresh rate
- 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras( f/1.7, f/2.2, f/2.4 respectively)
- ultra-wide, telephoto, 5x hybrid zoom
OnePlus 8
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- X55 5G modem
- 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 128 or 256GB storage
- 4000mAh battery
- 30W Warp Charging
- 6.4-inch AMOLED (1080p)
- 90Hz refresh rate
- hole punch display
- 32-megapixel front camera
- 64-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel for the main, ultra-wide and telephoto
OnePlus 8 Pro
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- X55 5G modem
- 6.7-inch AMOLED (1440p)
- 120Hz refresh rate
- under-display fingerprint sensor
- Time of Flight sensor for 3D face recognition system
- 8GB or 12GB of RAM
- 128 or 256GB storage
- 4500mAh battery
- 50W fast charging
- 64-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide and 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto
- Time of Flight sensor on the back
Source: Pocket-Lint
Comments