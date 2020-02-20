Vizio rolling out support for Disney+ on its SmartCast TVs

Vizio is finally adding support for Disney+ into its SmartCast TV platform.
After missing the initial December timeline for launching the feature, Vizio told MobileSyrup that it would add Disney’s new streaming platform to its SmartCast feature starting February 20th. Previously, Vizio directed customers to use tech like Apple’s AirPlay 2 to stream Disney+ content to their TVs.
Thankfully, with this new update, Vizio TV owners will be able to launch the Disney+ app or search for content directly from the SmartCast home screen.
Further, Vizio says that Disney+ will be available on the SmartCast platform in Canada, as well as the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Additionally, the Disney+ app on SmartCast will support up to 4K UHD and HDR video playback.
Users will be able to find the app in the ‘apps row’ on SmarCast Home or through the SmartCast mobile app.
Along with using Disney+ through the SmartCast interface, Vizio TV owners can still cast Disney+ with Google Cast or AirPlay 2.
Finally, the new feature will roll out to Vizio SmartCast TVs dating back to 2016 over-the-air.
