Leaked renders display Samsung’s newly-unveiled Galaxy S20 lineup in red

Some users around the world have reported seeing the red variant on Samsung's website

Feb 13, 2020

8:51 AM EST

Samsung recently unveiled its new Galaxy S20 series, including the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, and now leaked renders suggest that the smartphones will launch in a red colour.

The official colours announced during Samsung’s recent keynote include ‘Cosmic Black,’ ‘Cosmic Grey,’ ‘Cloud Blue’ and ‘Cloud Pink,’ though pink is not coming to Canada. Leaked images obtained by PriceBaba suggest that Samsung might add another colour to the lineup.

As of now, there isn’t any information about which countries will be getting the red variant. However, some users on Twitter have said that the red S20 lineup is available in their countries.

As of now, there isn’t any word on whether a red Galaxy S20 lineup will be coming to Canada.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 smartphones have curved dynamic AMOLED 120Hz displays with 3,200 x 1,440 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phones feature 12GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 512GB of storage depending on the one you purchase.

The S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra will launch at retail on March 6th. You can learn about Canadian pricing and availability here.

Image credit: PriceBaba

Source: PriceBaba

