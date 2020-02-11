University of Waterloo opens an autonomous vehicle research lab

Tuesday marks the opening of the University of Waterloo’s Autonomous Vehicle Research & Intelligence Laboratory (AVRIL). The lab is located on the university’s main campus.
AVRIL is the university’s shared research workspace for automated driving, vehicle connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems for a variety of mobility applications.
The lab has a 10 truck-height work bays, as well as a driving simulator with a 210-degree immersive screen and level 2 charger for electric vehicles. According to the press release, the projects include autonomous passenger vehicles, driverless shuttles, warehouse and industrial robots, autonomous field platforms and commercial trucks.
Construction of Avril began in late 2018, with both financial support from provincial and federal governments. The 7,050-square-feet facility has been running in a limited capacity since November, with the 11th marking its official opening.
Source: UWaterloo
Comments