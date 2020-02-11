Google brings back ‘What’s on my screen’ command to Assistant

Google Assistant’s ‘What’s on my screen’ command is back after Google disabled it sometime last year.
The feature works by looking at your screen and determining what information is on there. It can highlight phone numbers, tracking numbers, company names and much more. In essence, it’s just a quick way to copy/paste numbers from one screen to another, especially if they’re in an image.
According to reports from Android Police and The Next Web, it hasn’t rolled out to everyone yet, but when we tried Assistant on a few phones in our office, it appeared on a Pixel 3 XL.
Source: Android Police
