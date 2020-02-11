PREVIOUS|
News

Google brings back ‘What’s on my screen’ command to Assistant

It's still unclear why Google originally disabled this feature

Feb 11, 2020

6:30 PM EST

0 comments

Google Assistant’s ‘What’s on my screen’ command is back after Google disabled it sometime last year.

The feature works by looking at your screen and determining what information is on there. It can highlight phone numbers, tracking numbers, company names and much more. In essence, it’s just a quick way to copy/paste numbers from one screen to another, especially if they’re in an image.

According to reports from Android Police and The Next Web, it hasn’t rolled out to everyone yet, but when we tried Assistant on a few phones in our office, it appeared on a Pixel 3 XL.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jan 16, 2020

8:09 PM EST

Google working to integrate Assistant into Chrome voice search on Android

News

Jan 21, 2020

6:55 PM EST

Google app beta 10.93 code details in-progress ‘hotword sensitivity’ feature

News

Feb 10, 2020

6:29 PM EST

Google soft launches Stadia 4K gaming on Chrome

News

May 29, 2018

11:16 AM EDT

‘What’s on my screen?’ bug tells users there’s nothing on the screen

Comments