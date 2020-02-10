PREVIOUS
News

Quadracade coming to iOS, lets you play four retro-inspired games at once

Feb 10, 2020

9:06 PM EST

0 comments

The App Store now has a new iOS game called Quadracade where users play four retro-inspired mini-games at the same time.

Qudracade takes multi-tasking to the next level as players play four games side-by-side on a single screen. Quadracade starts off with a limited amount of retro games, but the more you play, the more games a player unlocks. There are more than 30 virtual retro games players can unlock.

Players can get power-ups, which will let them slow down time or boost their scale. They can also switch out games when losing and then they get randomly replaced with another retro title.

Quadracade is officially launching on iPad and iPhone on February 20th.

Related Articles

News

Feb 4, 2020

12:26 PM EST

Google reveals developers earned $80 billion to date on the Play Store

News

Jan 21, 2020

1:28 PM EST

Ontario South Simcoe Police Service warn public about Google Play gift card scam

News

Feb 4, 2020

5:26 PM EST

Microsoft releases open-source solution for adding dark mode to iOS apps

News

Feb 5, 2020

4:36 PM EST

Apple to launch ‘universal purchase’ for its app stores in March

Comments