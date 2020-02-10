Quadracade coming to iOS, lets you play four retro-inspired games at once

The App Store now has a new iOS game called Quadracade where users play four retro-inspired mini-games at the same time.
Qudracade takes multi-tasking to the next level as players play four games side-by-side on a single screen. Quadracade starts off with a limited amount of retro games, but the more you play, the more games a player unlocks. There are more than 30 virtual retro games players can unlock.
Players can get power-ups, which will let them slow down time or boost their scale. They can also switch out games when losing and then they get randomly replaced with another retro title.
Quadracade is officially launching on iPad and iPhone on February 20th.
