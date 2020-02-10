Google Hangouts Meet on macOS gets support for Safari 13 and later

Google has added support for Safari 13 and later to the macOS version of Hangouts Meet.
According to Google, this new support “will create a simpler meeting experience for Mac users who prefer to use Safari as their default browser.”
The macOS version of the video conference service will now feature full parity with its counterparts on other platforms, including, most notably, screen sharing capabilities.
Hangouts Meet was already available on Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, but this brings more Apple users into the fold as well.
Via: 9t05Google
