Respawn brings back duos mode for Apex Legends’ Valentine’s Day event

The event runs from February 11th to the 18th

Feb 10, 2020

7:06 PM EST

Apex Legends is celebrating Valentine’s Day by bringing back its duos mode.

Alongside duos mode, Respawn will be bringing Valentine’s Day-themed cosmetics to the game.

The Valentine’s Day event will include cosmetics like a 2020 Valentine’s Day Badge, there’s also another one for Pathfinder, as well as gun charms and the return of previous cosmetics, such as the ‘Through the Heart DMR’ and the ‘Love the Game’ banner.

Respawn Entertainment first launched duos mode in Apex Legends back in November.

The event will run from February 11th to February 18th.

