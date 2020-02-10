Top Canadian military officials want the government to ban Huawei from 5G

The Canadian military wants the government to ban Huawei from participating in the deployment of 5G in the country.
Senior military officials have told the government that they think that allowing Huawei to have a role in 5G would threaten national security, according to a Bloomberg report.
National security agencies are conducting a review to determine whether allowing Huawei to participate in the rollout of 5G would be a security risk to Canada.
Canada is now the only country in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance that hasn’t made a decision on Huawei yet. The other countries in the alliance include Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The United Kingdom has granted Huawei a limited role in the rollout of 5G, and will be allowed to participate in the “non-sensitive” parts of the project. The company cannot participate in more than 35 percent of the deployment.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has said that the government is studying the United Kingdom’s decision but has not provided a timeline on when a decision will be made.
The United States has been pushing its allies to ban the Chinese tech giant, citing concerns that the equipment could be vulnerable to Chinese spies. American officials have also urged Canada to not use Huawei because it would jeopardize intelligence sharing between the two countries.
Source: Bloomberg
