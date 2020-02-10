There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $25 Unlimited talk text & 3GB data plan for 2 months instead of $45 regularly
- FREE SIM card with $35+ Top up voucher purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Removed and then brought back Promo on Unlimited and Connect Everything plans which are now 20GB for the price of 10GB – requires BYO or Smartpay devices (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything plans with 15GB for $75 – requires BYO or Smartpay devices (MB/QC/SK)
- Increased all Connect Everything plans by $10/mo. (main regions)
- Updated Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan – was $10 off (all regions)
- New 6GB data option with Connect Everything plans (QC)
- New Promo 49 and Promo 58 plans with unlimited minutes and 4GB or 9GB with BYO phone or Smartpay (QC)
- Updated prepaid voice plans: Replaced 10 mins prepaid voice plan for $5/mo. with 15 mins prepaid voice plan for $7/mo.; $15/mo. PPU prepaid voice plan now has a rate of $0.35/min instead of $0.30/min; $35/mo. prepaid voice plan with 500 mins now comes with unlimited minutes
- Updated prepaid voice & data plans: increased by $5/mo. prepaid voice plans with unlimited mins + 500MB (now $45) and unlimited mins + 2GB (now $55); new prepaid voice plan with unlimited mins + 3GB for $65
- Bonus Manitoba minutes on the $15 and $20 prepaid voice plans (MB)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- $20/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $3020/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 credit for both when referring a friend after they join (normally $25 each)
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- Removed 24-mo. contract plans with tabs and replaced them with 24-mo. phone financing via Fido Payment Program (2-year and BYO plans are now the same price)
- $100 savings via $65 bill credit when purchasing a smartphone on a 2-year talk, text and data plan and waived $35 set-up fee
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
Freedom Mobile
New
- 15GB for $60/mo. for 24 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- Family Day offer with $10 monthly discount on $55 to $50 plans OR $15 monthly discount on $75+ plans for 24 months with a minimum of 2 lines on one account (in-store)
- 2 Apple iPhone 11 64GB for $0 on $75 Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 15GB plan after $15/mo. credit for 24 months for each line (in-store)
- Updated offer: 1GB bonus data on the $29 Prepaid plan with 2GB data (was 3GB bonus)
Ongoing
- 9GB for $40/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- Double data on $15, $25 and $35 Freedom plans
- 4GB bonus data on Freedom 5GB and 6GB plans OR 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 3GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $50+ plan for 12 months
Koodo Mobile
New
- New $60 plan with 5GB data available with BYO and all tabs (main regions/MB/SK)
- New $45 plan with 1GB data and $50 plan with 2GB data available with Tab Large and Extra Large (main regions/MB/SK)
- New $35 plan with 2GB data and $45 plan with 4GB data available with Tab Large and Extra Large (QC)
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- $10 credit for both + 1GB data booster when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Ongoing
- $168 credit back with purchase and activation of a new phone on the Tab and promo code
- $8/mo. off for 12 months on $55 or more BYO plans with promo code
- $100 Visa gift card on the LG G7 ThinQ, Motorola One Vision or G7 Play with activation on the Tab
- $50 Visa gift card on the LG X Power 3 with activation on the Tab
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with 250MB data in QC compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off 10GB plan in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. credit on the $25 prepaid plans (QC)
- 2GB bonus data OR $5/mo. credit on the $35 prepaid plan with no data (QC)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid plan with 1GB and the $55 prepaid plan with 4GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $75 prepaid plan with promo code KOODOFFER (MB/QC/SK)
Lucky Mobile
New
- $80 credits applied over 8 months on plans $35/mo. and higher (not available with Dollarama activations)
- $40 credit on $15 and $25 plans applied over 8 months (not available with Dollarama activations)
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- $10 account bonus with $100 top up
- Free shipping on all phones
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
Rogers
New
- Removed and then brought back Promo on the $95 Infinite plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB at $75 instead of $95 – now also valid on CA + US plans (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite plan with 15GB for $75 (MB/QC/SK)
- Increased pricing on the unlimited Canada minutes Talk & Text plan to $45 from $35 in NB, NL, NS & PE
- Dropped pricing on the 200 local minutes Talk & Text plan to $25 from $30 in MB and to $30 from $35 in QC
- BOGO Apple iPhone XS 64GB FREE offer on the iPhone XS, 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max with Financing on the Infinite plan (in-store)
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- First month of service FREE with BYO smartphone (QC)
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $150 off for customers who switch and purchase a new smartphone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Removed and brought back promo on $75 Peace of Mind, $85 Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans with 20GB instead of 10GB (main regions)
- New 6GB Simple Share plan (QC)
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate
- 1GB bonus data and unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 55 prepaid plan OR unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 65 prepaid plan
- Bonus Manitoba minutes on Texting 15 and on Talk & Text 25 prepaid plans (MB)
Videotron
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plan
- Double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Unlimited Talk & Text plans with 250MB plans replaced by Unlimited Talk & Text + PPU data (all regions)
- Removed Unlimited Talk & Text plans with 250MB plans (QC)
- Removed all 2GB plans (main regions/MB/SK)
- Added 1GB, 4GB and 7GB plans with Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Plus – 1GB and 4GB plans are only available with new activations and upgrades (main regions/MB/SK)
- Added 2GB, 4GB and 7GB plans with Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Plus – 2GB and 4GB plans are only available with new activations and upgrades (QC)
- $100 bill credit when purchasing a smartphone on a 2-year talk, text and data plan
- $100 Visa gift card on the Motorola Moto G7 Play with 2-year contract
- $50 Visa gift card on the LG X Power 3 with 2-year contract
Ongoing
- $5/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
Comments