News

Google soft launches Stadia 4K gaming on Chrome

The official launch will happen in the next few months

Feb 10, 2020

6:29 PM EST

Google has reportedly launched a soft release for 4K gaming with Stadia on Chrome.

However, if you haven’t noticed it yet, it’s because the rollout will take a few months, which means that this is not the official release.

Currently, the only official way to access 4K with Stadia is via the Chromecast Ultra.

When 4K support does come to Stadia on Chrome, it still won’t be accessible to all users, as only users with a 4K display will be able to check out the improved graphics.

To learn more about Stadia, read our review, here.

Source: Google Stadia Via: Android Headlines

