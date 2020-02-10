Google soft launches Stadia 4K gaming on Chrome

Google has reportedly launched a soft release for 4K gaming with Stadia on Chrome.
However, if you haven’t noticed it yet, it’s because the rollout will take a few months, which means that this is not the official release.
Hey Eric! 4K support on Chrome was a soft release, this can also depend on the monitor you're using. To confirm, do you get the same result on all games? Also, have you tried adjusting the data usage options in your Stadia app?
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) February 7, 2020
Currently, the only official way to access 4K with Stadia is via the Chromecast Ultra.
When 4K support does come to Stadia on Chrome, it still won’t be accessible to all users, as only users with a 4K display will be able to check out the improved graphics.
To learn more about Stadia, read our review, here.
Source: Google Stadia Via: Android Headlines
Comments