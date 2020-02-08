PlayStation Canada brings back two special-coloured PS4 controllers for a limited time this month

PlayStation Canada has confirmed that it’s bringing back two of its uniquely-coloured PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controllers.
On Twitter, the gaming giant says the Sunset Orange and Berry Blue controllers “are returning for a limited time this month.” Both controllers launched in fall 2018.
Need a bit more colour in your life? The Sunset Orange and Berry Blue DUALSHOCK 4 controllers are returning for a limited time this month, at select retailers while supplies last. Which one is your favourite? https://t.co/pf4mzSwdzP pic.twitter.com/VYQPUblscN
— PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) February 8, 2020
It’s unclear exactly how long they’ll be back for, so you’ll likely want to get these sooner rather than later.
For now, the website only lists Walmart Canada as a participating retailer, although it’s possible that this page hasn’t been updated. In any case, it’s worth checking around at other retailers if interested.
In related news, Sony launched its DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment late last month, which lets you add two triggers to your controller for added customization. Read more on that here.
