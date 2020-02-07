National carrier Bell now offers four new promotional plans that net users 20GB of data for $85 plus tax per pay period.
Notably, unlike many of the other $85/20GB plans we’ve seen this week, two of these don’t include unlimited data. That means when you hit your 20GB data cap you’re out of luck until your cycle resets.
The plans all include:
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling
- Unlimited text/picture/video messaging
- Call Display
- Call Waiting
- Conference calling
Plan one
The first plan is for ‘Bring your own device’ (BYOD) customers and doesn’t include unlimited data so you’re capped at 20GB unless you want to pay Bell’s $10 per 100MB data overage rate.
Plan two
- This is the same as the first plan, but it’s for customers who want to buy a new device. To get the new phone, you’ll use Bell Smart Pay which is the carrier’s name for its device financing program.
Plan three
Plan three is probably the plan most people should want. It’s for BYOD customers and includes 20GB of base data at maximum speeds and unlimited throttled data after that. Bell throttles down to 512kbps just like all of the other carriers.
Plan four
- Just like the plan above, this includes unlimited data. The main difference is that this is for people who want to finance a new phone.
You can view all four plans on Bell’s website until February 10th to find out which one is for you.
Source: Bell
Comments