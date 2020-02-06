Leading into one of the busiest seasons for flagship smartphones and tech, Amazon Canada has discounted various tech from the last year. Certainly, this is something to consider if you’re in the market for some new gear.
- Echo Show 5 for $74.99 (Save $25)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $44.99 (Save $25)
- Echo Show 8 for $114.99 (Save $55)
- Echo (3rd Gen) for $99.99 (Save $30)
- Echo Flex for $24.99 (Save $10)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video for $209 (Save $40)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $239 (Save $60)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $229.99 (Save $70)
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) for $159.99 (Save $40)
- Bose Sound Link for $129 (Save $40)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 (Save $50)
- Bose SoundLink Micro for $109 (Save $20)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $129 (Save $20)
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD with 30W Power Delivery Charger for $109.99 (Save $40)
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Ultra-Compact 2-Port Car Charger for $21.59 (Save $5.40)
- Anker Wireless Charger, 10W Max PowerWave Stand Upgraded, Qi-Certified for $26.99 (Save $12)
- Anker Powerline USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (10ft) for $16.99 (Save $1)
- Quick Charge 3.0, Anker 18W USB Wall Charger PowerPort+1 for $16.14 (Save $2.85)
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, Wi-Fi for $319.99 (Save $80)
- Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger for $35.69 (Save $24.30)
- Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones for $79.99 (Save $30.01)
- eufy Video Baby Monitor with Camera and Audio, 720p HD Resolution for $189.99 (Save $80)
- Nebula Mars II 300 ANSI Lumen Home Theater Portable Projector for $499.99 (Save $150)
- Sony 65X950G 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Television (2019) for $1,798 (Save $200)
- Samsung 82″ Q60R 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV (2019) [Canada Version] for $2,698 (Save $599.99)
- LG OLED77B9PUA B9 Series 77″ 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) for $5,997.99 (Save $3,002.00)
- Samsung 82″ RU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (2019) [Canada Version] for $2,486.90 (Save $211.10)
- LG Electronics 65UM7300 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019) for $847.99 (Save $150)
- LG Electronics 82UM8070PUA 82″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019) for $2,548.00 (Save $401.99)
- TCL 50S425-CA 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Television (2019), 50″ for $359.99 (Save $20)
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $186.98 (Save $32.02)
- ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control for $266.26 (Save $62.74)
- ecobee4 for $273.95 (Save $55.05)
- Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation for $287.95 (Save $41.05)
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments