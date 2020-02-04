PREVIOUS|
Zagg’s Messenger Folio 10.2-inch iPad case is now available

Feb 4, 2020

6:14 PM EST

Zagg’s new Messenger Folio case is now available on the company’s website.

The case fits the 10.2-inch iPad and features laptop-like keys, a two-angle stand and a built-in Apple Pencil holder.

The Messenger Folio costs $59.99 USD ($79.67 CAD) and when you ship to Canada there’s a $19.99 ($26.55 CAD) charge. However, if you buy soon, there’s currently a $15 USD ($19.92) Valentine’s Day discount.

Zagg originally announced the Messenger Folio at CES 2020 alongside the Slim Book Go and the Rugged Messenger.

Check out the case here.

