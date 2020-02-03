Federal computer systems at risk of failure, say briefing notes sent to Trudeau

Federal computer systems are aging and at risk of failure, according to newly released briefing notes for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The systems, which deliver billions in benefits, are in a dire state and reportedly require immediate attention from the government.
The Canadian Press obtained the briefing notes, which outline that some of the systems are nearly 60 years old and are built on “outdated technology” that can’t be maintained anymore.
During Trudeau’s election campaign last year, the Liberals promised to improve services for Canadians. However, since these types of problems require long-term spending commitments, they aren’t often a priority for politicians.
“These aging platforms neither meet the desired digital interaction nor are capable of full automation, and thus are unable to deliver cost-savings through back-office functions,” the notes read.
Andre Leduc, the vice-president of government relations and policy with the Information Technology Association of Canada, told The Canadian Press that most IT budgets are spent to keep old systems running.
This doesn’t leave enough money to be used to deploy new technology. Leduc says that the problem won’t be an easy fix.
Source: The Canadian Press
