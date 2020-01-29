PREVIOUS
Business

Drone Delivery Canada partners with DSV Canada for drone shipping

Another company has begun to use drones for shipping time-sensitive cargo

Jan 29, 2020

9:06 PM EST

0 comments

Drone Delivery Canada, which uses robotic drones of varying sizes to deliver cargo with a variety of shipping partners, has added a new ally to its list.

DSV Canada is a shipping and transport company. It has headquarters based in Milton, Ontario and Drone Delivery Canada equipment is being deployed there now.

Once DSV and Drone Delivery Canada finish setting up and testing the equipment, DSV will use drones to deliver time-sensitive content, according to a press release. 

The company is also working with Air Canada’s cargo arm.

Source: Drone Delivery Canada 

Related Articles

News

Oct 29, 2019

9:07 PM EDT

Drone Delivery Canada to establish new delivery hub at Edmonton airport

News

Sep 5, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

Drone Delivery Canada opens ‘first of its kind’ operations centre in Ontario

News

Oct 23, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

Drone Delivery Canada partners with DSV Air & Sea Canada

Comments