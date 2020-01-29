Drone Delivery Canada partners with DSV Canada for drone shipping

Drone Delivery Canada, which uses robotic drones of varying sizes to deliver cargo with a variety of shipping partners, has added a new ally to its list.
DSV Canada is a shipping and transport company. It has headquarters based in Milton, Ontario and Drone Delivery Canada equipment is being deployed there now.
Once DSV and Drone Delivery Canada finish setting up and testing the equipment, DSV will use drones to deliver time-sensitive content, according to a press release.
The company is also working with Air Canada’s cargo arm.
Source: Drone Delivery Canada
