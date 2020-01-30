Canadians won’t be able to watch American ads during the Super Bowl

As the Super Bowl is set to take place on February 2nd, Canadians will once again be unable to watch American ads.
The Supreme Court of Court recently ruled that American commercials cannot broadcast in Canada during the Super Bowl.
In 2013, Bell Media signed a license with the NFL to broadcast the sporting event in Canada. It also sold ad space to Canadians businesses to be able to broadcast an ad during the event.
However, in 2016, the CRTC ruled that Bell would not be able to substitute the American ads with Canadian ads because they were integral elements of the sporting event.
Bell then sued the federal government and argued that the CRTC could not legally make this kind of rule. It also argued that the decision would cost the company millions of dollars in revenue and viewers.
The case went to the Supreme Court, which ruled that the CRTC didn’t have the legal authority under the Broadcasting Act to make that decision.
Although you won’t be able to watch the American ads during the broadcast, you can always find them on YouTube soon enough. Until then, you’ll have no choice but to enjoy the Canadian ads.
More information on where to watch the Super Bowl in Canada can be found here.
