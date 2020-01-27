Apple’s iOS 14 reportedly will support the same iPhones as iOS 13

If you’re still clinging to an iPhone SE and don’t plan to upgrade your device anytime soon, you’ll likely be pleased by this rumour.
As usual, Apple is expected to reveal the next versions of iOS and iPadOS at the tech giant’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). With four months to go until the big event, a rumour is already starting to circulate indicating Apple plans to support the same devices with iOS 14 as it did with iOS 13.
The rumour, which comes courtesy of French website iPhonesoft, indicates that even the iPhone SE and iPhone 6S will be capable of running Apple’s still-unannounced iOS 14 operating system.
- Below are all the devices iOS 14 will support if this rumour turns out to be accurate:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
That said, it’s likely that the iPhone 7 and below will have difficulty running iOS 14 given that iOS 13 already stutters frequently on older iPhones.
Other rumours regarding potential iOS 14 features still haven’t started leaking yet, though we should start seeing reports soon as WWDC draws closer.
Source: iPhonesoft
