PREVIOUS|
News

Apple’s iOS 14 reportedly will support the same iPhones as iOS 13

iPhone SE users everywhere are celebrating

Jan 27, 2020

5:04 PM EST

0 comments

iPhone SE

If you’re still clinging to an iPhone SE and don’t plan to upgrade your device anytime soon, you’ll likely be pleased by this rumour.

As usual, Apple is expected to reveal the next versions of iOS and iPadOS at the tech giant’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). With four months to go until the big event, a rumour is already starting to circulate indicating Apple plans to support the same devices with iOS 14 as it did with iOS 13.

The rumour, which comes courtesy of French website iPhonesoft, indicates that even the iPhone SE and iPhone 6S will be capable of running Apple’s still-unannounced iOS 14 operating system.

  • Below are all the devices iOS 14 will support if this rumour turns out to be accurate:
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE

That said, it’s likely that the iPhone 7 and below will have difficulty running iOS 14 given that iOS 13 already stutters frequently on older iPhones.

Other rumours regarding potential iOS 14 features still haven’t started leaking yet, though we should start seeing reports soon as WWDC draws closer.

Source: iPhonesoft

Related Articles

News

Jan 22, 2020

2:10 PM EST

Apple to launch iPhone 8-like low-cost iPhone as soon as March: report

News

Feb 13, 2019

6:56 PM EST

Koodo offers new iPhone SE with $100 bonus gift on Tab Small plan

News

Jan 23, 2020

1:20 PM EST

Apple to drop support for Adobe Flash on Safari soon

News

Jan 8, 2020

6:00 AM EST

iOS App Store users spent record $1.42 billion between Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Comments