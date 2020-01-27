Google’s ‘Claw’ Stadia controller accessory back in stock on Google Store

The ‘Claw’ accessory for the Google Stadia controllers is available for purchase from the Google Store in Canada again.
It first came to Canada back in December but quickly sold out. It’s now in stock again, so Canadian Stadia players can order one now if they didn’t get a Claw the first time around.
For those unfamiliar with the Claw, it’s a mount that lets users connect their phone to a Stadia controller when gaming. It’s essentially a piece of plastic designed to clip to the controller.
For $19.99, it’s a steep asking price for a piece of plastic. Worse, some users report that the clip can damage the Stadia controller when attaching and detaching it.
Ultimately, you could probably find a better solution for less if you look around. But if you want to full Stadia experience, you can buy one of the Claws here.
