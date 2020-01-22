Save over 80% on training to pass the world’s top project management certification exam

The most critical skill for any job seeker is being able to prove their talents and abilities to the person doing the hiring. And in the project management field, there are few better signifiers of that competence than Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.
However, there’s plenty of study that needs to go into achieving that certification — and with the instruction in The Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course ($79 USD, $103.11 CAD), you can be on the fast track to locking down that prime resume attention-grabber.
Led by renowned online instructor Neal Rowland, this course help get any student ready to ace the PMP Certification Exam with more than 40 hours of study guides, games and over 1,000 interactive exam prep questions. The course also comes with lifetime access, so you can take as much or as little time as needed to get up to speed.
This training covers all the most important components of the 6th Edition PMBOK (Project Management Body of Knowledge) Guide, giving you a full overview of the resources, personnel and time management skills needed to successfully lead a company’s most vital projects.
