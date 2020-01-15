Now that the OnePlus 8 series’ release is drawing closer, the phone, or series of phones, is finally starting to leak.
The rumours are pointing towards three device all releasing at the same time: the Oneplus Pro 8, 8 Lite and 8 Pro. Last year OnePlus showed off two phones at each of its product drops, but only one came to the Canadian market each time.
According to a leaked batch of Geekbench stats, the OnePlus 8 Pro phone will feature 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Other than this, we know its model number will be ‘ IN2023,’ according to GSMArena.
The phone is also going to run Android 10, and there is speculation that one or more versions of the device will feature a 120Hz display. That said, it seems unlikely that the 8 Lite will feature the upgraded screen since rumours indicate it’s only going to be sport a lower-end Mediatek processor.
Leaked renders of all three phones also reveal different camera module setups and hole-punch displays.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 — which features the model number ‘IN2011’ — has passed certification in India.
Source: Geekbench, Nashville Chatter Via: GSMArena
