PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaks on Geekbench, OnePlus 8 gets certified in India

There isn't much known about the devices yet

Jan 15, 2020

9:57 AM EST

0 comments

Now that the OnePlus 8 series’ release is drawing closer, the phone, or series of phones, is finally starting to leak.

The rumours are pointing towards three device all releasing at the same time: the Oneplus Pro 8, 8 Lite and 8 Pro. Last year OnePlus showed off two phones at each of its product drops, but only one came to the Canadian market each time.

According to a leaked batch of Geekbench stats, the OnePlus 8 Pro phone will feature 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Other than this, we know its model number will be ‘ IN2023,’ according to GSMArena.

Renders of the perspective OnePlus lineup. From left to right, 8 Lite, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

The phone is also going to run Android 10, and there is speculation that one or more versions of the device will feature a 120Hz display. That said, it seems unlikely that the 8 Lite will feature the upgraded screen since rumours indicate it’s only going to be sport a lower-end Mediatek processor.

Leaked renders of all three phones also reveal different camera module setups and hole-punch displays.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 — which features the model number ‘IN2011’ — has passed certification in India.

Source: Geekbench, Nashville Chatter  Via: GSMArena

Related Articles

News

Nov 8, 2019

3:01 PM EST

OnePlus 8 Pro to allegedly feature a display with 120 Hz refresh rate

News

Nov 9, 2019

10:09 AM EST

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S11 series, OnePlus 8 Pro and Moto G8 leaks from last week

News

Dec 8, 2019

1:01 PM EST

Leaked OnePlus 8 Lite renders point towards launch of a mid-range phone

News

Oct 18, 2019

4:24 PM EDT

OnePlus 8 Pro renders suggest hole-punch camera and ToF sensor

Comments