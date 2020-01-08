TikTok fixes bug that could have exposed user information, says it wasn’t exploited

A cybersecurity company has revealed that TikTok had serious vulnerabilities that hackers could have exploited to obtain users’ personal information.
Check Point, an Israel-based cybersecurity firm, says that hackers could have sent users messages that contained malicious links. If users had clicked these links, the hackers would have gained control of their accounts.
The firm also found a bug that allowed researchers to get personal information through the social media app’s website.
Check Point alerted TikTok about the vulnerabilities last year in November, after which TikTok patched the bug and said they had been fixed. TikTok released a statement saying that it doesn’t believe that the flaws were exploited by hackers.
“Following a review of customer support records, we can confirm that we have not seen any patterns that would indicate an attack or breach occurred,” the statement read.
The social media app is currently under a national security review in the United States following security concerns regarding the app’s relationship with the Chinese government.
A report from The Washington Post revealed that TikTok was likely appeasing the Chinese government by censoring content related to the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
In terms of Canada, TikTok is ready to expand its Canadian division following a year of growth, as the company is advertising three job positions.
Source: New York Times, Engadget
Comments