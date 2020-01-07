Wiz smart lights shows off remote and motion sensors at CES 2020

Wiz, a smart light brand that was recently acquired by Signify, is showing off some new smart home tech at CES 2020.
Wiz is a Hong Kong-based company that recently became Philips’ sister company since they’re both owned by Signify. Wiz has been slowly expanding in the west, and MobileSryup even featured its lights in our holiday gift guide.
What separates Wiz from Philips Hue is that each of its lights run off of Wi-Fi instead of Zigbee or Bluetooth. This means that users can have unlimited lights in their home without having to buy a specific hub.
What’s new at CES?
At CES, the company showed off its recently launched Wizmote. This is a small remote that connects and controls all of the lights in a single room or preset zone. This means that you don’t have to fiddle with an app to control your lights.
The Wizmote also connects directly to the lights instead of a Wi-Fi modem, allowing it to control them even if the internet is down.
The remote is slated to release in April and will cost $14.97 USD (roughly, $19 CAD). Wiz products are sold at Home Depot in Canada.
Beyond the remote, there’s a new motion sensor that can turn your lights on when they detect motion and then turn them off when no motion is present.
The sensor is also battery-powered, allowing it to easily placed anywhere.
Wiz plans to begin selling this add-on in the summer of 2020 for $19.97 USD ($26 CAD).
Comments