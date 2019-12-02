MobileSyrup’s 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Amazon Echo devices

Amazon’s expansive lineup of smart home speakers likely includes one that suits your needs.

The base models are the Echo Dot or the Echo Flex. The Dot is a great bedside table companion, and the Flex is perfect for weird spaces like a garage or laundry room.

The company also has three different Echos with screens that are great for a variety of different scenarios.

Our other favourite devices are the baseline Echo with its 2019 speaker refresh and the Echo Studio, Amazon’s highest-end Echo speaker on the market.

$34.99