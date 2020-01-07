SanDisk has revealed a prototype of a new 8TB portable SSD, the biggest ever portable storage drive. The prototype, however, is small enough to fit in your pocket.
This is currently only a prototype, but spec-wise, it offers ‘SuperSpeed’ USB speeds up to 20Gbps. SanDisk may not be bringing this to market today, but a product like this is possible down the line.
Also unveiled at CES 2020 was a SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C dual connector drive that also sports USB-A. Amusingly, this USB flash drive was a prototype at CES 2018.
This drive is small enough to fit on a keychain, though don’t let the size fool you, as it will cost $249.99 USD (roughly $324 CAD) when it becomes available later this quarter.
Source: Western Digital
