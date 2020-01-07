PREVIOUS|
Uber adds PIN feature to ensure riders get in the right vehicle

The feature is rolling out in Canada and the United States this week

Jan 7, 2020

1:51 PM EST

Uber has unveiled a new safety feature that gives riders the option to receive a PIN to provide to a driver before the trip can start in the app.

This layer of verification ensures that riders are getting into the correct car and that drivers are picking up the right person.

You can choose to get a PIN by going into your app settings and selecting ‘Verify Your Ride.’ Once you select it, you can choose to get a PIN on every trip by default or only during nighttime trips.

When the feature is enabled, the rider will receive a four-digit PIN when the driver is coming to pick them up. Once the driver arrives, the rider can verbally give the PIN to the driver before they get into the car. After the driver has entered the correct PIN, the trip can start in the app. A trip cannot start until the driver enters the correct PIN into the app.

“We are constantly working and innovating to provide riders and drivers with the tools they need to help ensure a safe and reliable experience,” said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Head of Safety Products, in an emailed press release. “This new feature will provide peace of mind that you are getting into the right vehicle.”

The feature is rolling out this week across Canada and the United States.

