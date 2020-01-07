LuluPet’s smart kitty litter box analyzes your cat’s waste

Numerous tech giants have revealed their newest inventions at CES in Las Vegas, but one company, in particular, has stood out with its weirdly interesting product.
LuluPet, a Taiwan-based company, has unveiled a smart kitty litter box that uses artificial intelligence to analyze cats’ health through their waste. It’s meant to allow owners to give their cats early treatment for a health problem that would otherwise go undetected.
The company says that the LuluPet AI Smart Cat Litter Box is the world’s first litter box that has stool and urine image recognition and excretory behavioural algorithms. If you have more than one cat, the device can detect which waste is from which cat.
“It can monitor and analyze the cats’ health data through the cats’ stool image, weight change, and excretory behaviours and notifies the owner of any abnormal activities,” LuluPet wrote.
The litter box is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, but it’s unclear what sort of prompt would be used and what exactly you’d want to ask the voice assistants.
The smart litter box is reported to go on sale on Amazon later this year for $149 USD (about $167 CAD), but there isn’t any word on Canadian availability yet.
Image credit: Lulupet
Comments