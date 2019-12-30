PREVIOUS|
Niantic pauses Pokémon Go Wayfarer tool due to stability issues

There's no note on how long until the service comes back online

Dec 30, 2019

2:48 PM EST

Pokémon Go launched a tool so level 40 players can make suggestions to add their own Gym and Pokéstop locations.

Niantic announced the program in early October and very slowly rolled it out around the world. For now, or at least when it comes back online, only level-40 players can use the tool.

Since the feature finally rolled out the developer has gotten an overwhelming response from players and it’s had to temporarily shut down the features.

