Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual shows off the unreleased device

The user manual for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was leaked online. SamMobile obtained the Portuguese version of the manual, which confirmed some of the device’s specifications.
The manual showcases the Infinity-O centered hole-punch display, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple rear-facing camera setup. Unfortunately, the handset lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Rumour has it that the device also features a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 6.7-inch display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Camera-wise the phone sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.
According to the Korea Herald, Samsung will reveal the handset at CES 2020.
Source: SamMobile
