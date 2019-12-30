Product Red Apple Watch Series 5 could arrive in 2020

Apple may soon release a Product Red Apple Watch Series 5 model, according to details uncovered in one of the company’s databases.
French blog WatchGeneration, which uncovered the database, reports that the Red model may come in 2020. Further, the blog said the new Watch model appeared briefly in an unspecified Apple database.
The blog also suggests the Red variant will be an aluminum Apple Watch model and sport a similar finish to the one on the iPod Touch. Additionally, the new colour will be available alongside the existing silver, space grey and gold colours for the aluminum watch.
Unfortunately, the report doesn’t indicate when Apple will release the new Product Red Watch model. MacRumors suggests we could see the new Watch in spring 2020 since Apple previously released Product Red versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in the spring of 2017 and 2018 respectively.
For those unfamiliar with Product Red, it’s an Apple initiative that sees the company donate a portion of proceeds from every Product Red product to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The initiative has raised more than $220 million USD (about $287 million CAD) since 2006.
Apple sells Product Red iPhones, iPods, accessories, Beats headphones and more. For a full list of Product Red items, check out the Product Red web page on Apple’s website.
Source: WatchGeneration Via: MacRumors
