Apple’s iPhone XR is the best selling smartphone of 2019 so far: report

A report from Counterpoint Research claims that Apple’s entry-level flagship from 2018 is the phone that most people are buying around the world in 2019.
The firm has been analyzing smartphone sales quarter by quarter and of the three quarters it’s measured so far, the iPhone XR has taken the crown.
The full list of phones is as follows:
- iPhone XR
- Samsung Galaxy A10
- Samsung Galaxy A50
- Oppo A9
- iPhone 11
- Oppo A5s
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Oppo A5
- Xiaomi Redmi A7
- Huawei P30
By looking at the list, you can see that both Apple and Samsung dominate sales, but interestingly enough Samsung’s flagships didn’t make the cut.
The new iPhone 11 also made the list, but it didn’t sell enough to sell the very similar iPhone XR from last year. It’s likely that the iPhone XR is sold for a cheaper price since it’s a year old and still offers many of the same features.
Source: Counterpoint Research Via: 9to5Mac
Comments