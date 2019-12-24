Apple to enforce notarization requirements for Catalina in February 2020

Apple announced that developers who create Mac apps outside of the Mac App Store are required to submit them for the notarization process starting on February 3rd, 2020.
Through the notarization process, Apple provides trusted non Mac App Store developers with developer IDs that are needed to install non Mac App Store apps.
The tech giant previously loosened the notarization requirements in September for non Mac App Store app following the launch of macOS Catalina. At that time, Apple said developers would have some time to get used to the new rules.
“If you haven’t yet done so, upload your software to the notary service and review the developer log for warnings. These warnings will become errors starting February 3 and must be fixed in order to have your software notarized. Software notarized before February 3 will continue to run by default on macOS Catalina,” Apple wrote in a blog post.
Apps that are distributed through the Mac App Store are not required to have notarization.
