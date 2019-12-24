PREVIOUS|
Two new Pokémon games are now available through Facebook

We don't know if the second game, Medallion Battle, is coming to Canada or not

Dec 24, 2019

10:20 AM EST

Pokémon Tower Battle

The Pokémon Company has launched two new, free games in its long-running monster catching franchise exclusively on Facebook’s Gaming platform.

The first game, Pokémon Tower Battle, has you competing with other players by stacking Pokémon on top of one another to create the tallest towers. New Pokémon can be caught and levelled up the more you play. Tower Battle is now available worldwide via the Facebook Gaming tab on Facebook.

The second title, however, Medallion Battle, has only launched in the Asia-Pacific region, with no word on a Western release. The game is similar to Hearthstone and lets you collect, battle and evolve Pokémon using “medallions” (or playing cards).

Source: Facebook

